 Gujarat Elections 2017 LIVE: PM Modi addresses election rally in Morbi - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Modified: Wed, Nov 29 2017. 12 12 PM IST

Gujarat Elections 2017 LIVE: PM Modi addresses election rally in Morbi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi are back on the campaign trail for Gujarat elections. Here are the latest updates from their election rallies
Livemint

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold election rallies in Morbi, Prachi, Palitana and Navsari ahead of the first phase of Gujarat elections on 9 December. Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold election rallies in Morbi, Prachi, Palitana and Navsari ahead of the first phase of Gujarat elections on 9 December. Photo: PTI
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi are back on the campaign trail for Gujarat elections on Wednesday.Modi has started addressing Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election rally in Morbi. He will also address a rallies in Prachi near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in South Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi will visit Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts, where he will interact with people and hold public meetings.Meanwhile, Hardik Patel of PAAS is also expected to hold a mega rally in Rajkot West, the constituency of Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. Patel will then move on to Morbi, Somnath, Junagadh and Himmatnagar.The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on 9 and 14 December, while counting of votes is scheduled for 18 December. Here are the latest developments from today’s poll campaigns:
  • 11.44 am IST Gujarat model has worked in Morbi, says PM ModiAt Morbi election rally, PM Modi further said, “For us, what matters is the well-being of people. Even when we were not in power we were with the people of Morbi and serving society.”Modi further added, “Gujarat model has worked in Morbi, we have turned adversity to opportunity. In Gujarat we initiated a mass movement to conserve every drop of water. This is because we understand the adverse impact of lack of water. Development for us is not about winning polls, it is about serving every citizen.”
  • 11.43 am IST Congress’ development model is hand pump, BJP’s is Narmada project, says PM Modi in Morbi“For Congress development’ was giving hand pumps. For BJP, it is SAUNI Yojana. Through the SAUNI Yojana, we built huge pipelines. Dams in Saurashtra are being filled due to SAUNI Yojana. But, I do not think the Congress can see all this. We worked to improve the water situation but we did not stop there. BJP Government brought in soil health card which has proven extremely beneficial for the farmers. Through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, there is an effort to help farmers in value addition and earn more,” Modi said in Morbi.
  • 11.39 am IST PM Modi addresses election rally in MorbiPrime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Morbi, Gujarat. The Prime Minister targeted the Congress saying that “in good and bad times, the Jan Sangh and the BJP have stood with the people of Morbi. One cannot say the same about the Congress and their leader”.
  • 11.17 am IST Rahul Gandhi to visit Somnath temple today
  • 11.14 am IST Court issues non-bailable warrant against Dalit leader MevaniA court in Ahmedabad has issued a non- bailable warrant against Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani for failing to appear for the hearing in a case against him for stopping Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express during a protest in January. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate R. S. Langa issued non-bailable warrants against Mevani and 12 other people on Tuesday after they failed to appear before the court. (PTI)
  • 11.13 am IST PM Modi to hold election rallies in Morbi, Prachi, Palitana and Navsari
First Published: Wed, Nov 29 2017. 11 23 AM IST
Topics: Gujarat elections Narendra Modi live updates Rahul Gandhi election rallies

Latest News »

Mark to Market »