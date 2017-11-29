Gujarat Elections 2017 LIVE: PM Modi addresses election rally in Morbi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress’s Rahul Gandhi are back on the campaign trail for Gujarat elections. Here are the latest updates from their election rallies
Highlights
- 11.44 am ISTGujarat model has worked in Morbi, says PM Modi
- 11.43 am ISTCongress’ development model is hand pump, BJP’s is Narmada project, says PM Modi in Morbi
- 11.39 am ISTPM Modi addresses election rally in Morbi
- 11.17 am ISTRahul Gandhi to visit Somnath temple today
- 11.14 am ISTCourt issues non-bailable warrant against Dalit leader Mevani
- 11.13 am ISTPM Modi to hold election rallies in Morbi, Prachi, Palitana and Navsari
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi are back on the campaign trail for Gujarat elections on Wednesday.Modi has started addressing Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election rally in Morbi. He will also address a rallies in Prachi near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in South Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi will visit Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts, where he will interact with people and hold public meetings.Meanwhile, Hardik Patel of PAAS is also expected to hold a mega rally in Rajkot West, the constituency of Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. Patel will then move on to Morbi, Somnath, Junagadh and Himmatnagar.The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on 9 and 14 December, while counting of votes is scheduled for 18 December. Here are the latest developments from today’s poll campaigns:
- 11.44 am IST Gujarat model has worked in Morbi, says PM ModiAt Morbi election rally, PM Modi further said, “For us, what matters is the well-being of people. Even when we were not in power we were with the people of Morbi and serving society.”Modi further added, “Gujarat model has worked in Morbi, we have turned adversity to opportunity. In Gujarat we initiated a mass movement to conserve every drop of water. This is because we understand the adverse impact of lack of water. Development for us is not about winning polls, it is about serving every citizen.”
- 11.43 am IST Congress’ development model is hand pump, BJP’s is Narmada project, says PM Modi in Morbi“For Congress development’ was giving hand pumps. For BJP, it is SAUNI Yojana. Through the SAUNI Yojana, we built huge pipelines. Dams in Saurashtra are being filled due to SAUNI Yojana. But, I do not think the Congress can see all this. We worked to improve the water situation but we did not stop there. BJP Government brought in soil health card which has proven extremely beneficial for the farmers. Through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, there is an effort to help farmers in value addition and earn more,” Modi said in Morbi.
- 11.39 am IST PM Modi addresses election rally in MorbiPrime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Morbi, Gujarat. The Prime Minister targeted the Congress saying that “in good and bad times, the Jan Sangh and the BJP have stood with the people of Morbi. One cannot say the same about the Congress and their leader”.
- 11.17 am IST Rahul Gandhi to visit Somnath temple today
Rahul Gandhi returns to the campaign trail in Gujarat. He will begin with seeking blessings at Somnath Mandir, and continue on to the districts of Visavadar, Savar Kundla and Amreli. #Congress_Aave_Chhe pic.twitter.com/EpMTP1wlYK— Congress (@INCIndia) November 29, 2017
- 11.14 am IST Court issues non-bailable warrant against Dalit leader MevaniA court in Ahmedabad has issued a non- bailable warrant against Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani for failing to appear for the hearing in a case against him for stopping Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express during a protest in January. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate R. S. Langa issued non-bailable warrants against Mevani and 12 other people on Tuesday after they failed to appear before the court. (PTI)
- 11.13 am IST PM Modi to hold election rallies in Morbi, Prachi, Palitana and Navsari
Will be addressing public meetings in Morbi, Prachi, Palitana and Navsari today. @BJP4Gujarat— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2017
First Published: Wed, Nov 29 2017. 11 23 AM IST
Latest News »
Inflation likely to rise, interest rates won’t, say economists
India’s wheat, pulses output seen rising, to curb imports
Deals Buzz: CPPIB to buy 15% stake in ReNew Power for $350 million
Gujarat Elections 2017 LIVE: PM Modi addresses election rally in Morbi
Robots are coming for jobs of as many as 800 million worldwide
Mark to Market »
Auto component firms’ debt-equity ratio falls to lowest in a decade
Rail stocks take flight on business prospects, but profitability remains a concern
What is Reliance Jio’s share of the telecom market?
GST anti-profiteering clause will reveal how competitive FMCG is
Why the pain in thermal power may be enduring