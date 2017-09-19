Narendra Modi promotes scientific approach to deal with societal issues

Narendra Modi also asked all scientific departments to work towards developing products that break the monopoly of private companies. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: A solution to New Delhi’s bad air problems and the waste management crisis that India’s big cities face, the introduction of millets in ration shops to address nutrition issues, and preferential market access for indigenous technologies. These were some of the subjects discussed at a July meeting of the government’s departments in charge of science and technology that was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi said he’d like to see the departments reorient themselves and address specific problems rather than spreading their resources thin.

He also asked the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to develop toys which “inspire and develop scientific temper in children”.

Mint has reviewed the minutes of the July meeting attended by scientist R. Chidambaram, principal scientific adviser (PSA) to the central government; Niti Aayog member (science) V.K. Saraswat; cabinet secretary P.K. Sinha; Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant; Union science and technology secretary Ashutosh Sharma; and several others.

Modi directed secretaries of all scientific departments to ensure that their projects are “supplementary to the priorities of the government”. He also asked Chidambaram to set timelines for projects and review their progress.

The Prime Minister also asked all scientific departments to work towards developing products that break the monopoly of private companies.

“The government (is) to set up a medical technology park to conduct research and develop new products which can substitute some of the products monopolized by certain companies. The effort should be to channelize resources on few products to get concrete outcome in next few years,” the minutes said.

The meeting also discussed the need to focus on areas where India exports raw materials and imports finished products. “Research should develop low-cost technologies for value addition in raw material within the country,” the minutes added.

The meeting discussed “preferential market access” for indigenously developed products and technologies. Niti Aayog was asked to examine the proposal and give recommendations within three months.

Modi gave the departments a year to solve New Delhi’s air pollution problem, caused primarily by the burning of post-harvest stubble in the northern plains.

He also asked all scientific departments to fix big targets to be achieved by 2022 – India’s 75th year of independence.

Experts welcomed the initiative but pointed out that a lot of scientific research was already targeted at social issues.

“This approach is the right approach. There is a need to promote scientific temper, especially among children. In India, scientific work is already being used for societal needs — take monsoon or Agromet services for example. But what we certainly need is to cut short the time lag between research and product development,” said Dr. Shailesh Nayak, a scientist and former secretary in the Union ministry of earth sciences.