Army warns Pakistan of retaliatory measures if LoC violence continues

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday warned the Pakistan Army of retaliatory action if it continued to abet terrorism and foment tensions along the Line of Control (LoC).

While talks between the two forces are scheduled for every Tuesday, the Indian Army said that Monday’s unscheduled conversation took place after a request from the Pakistan side.

The Indian Army said in a statement that based on a “request by the Pakistan DGMO (director general of military operations), the DGMO level talks were held on Monday morning at 10:30, to discuss the current situation along the LoC.”

“DGMO Indian Army conveyed his commitment of ensuring peace and tranquillity which is contingent on the Pakistan Army’s intentions and actions. If the Pakistan Army continues to abet infiltrations and cause trans-LoC firings, Indian Army will take appropriate retaliatory actions,” the statement said.

It added that the “needless escalations by Pakistan Army” were also highlighted during the DGMO-level talks.

The talks between the two armies’ officers came on a day when four unidentified terrorists were killed by security forces after they attempted to attack a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45th battalion of CRPF around 3:45am. They threw grenades and opened fire at the sentry post. The encounter lasted for 45 minutes at the end of which all four were gunned down. Arms, ammunition and explosives have been recovered in huge quantity from the possession of the killed militants including four AK Series Rifles,” the CRPF said.

CRPF director general Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar said in New Delhi, “The terrorists aimed to launch a major suicide attack and to cause the maximum damage by setting the camp on fire. They were prepared for a long battle.”

Defence experts said that an unscheduled conversation was not unheard of.

DGMO-levels talks were started after the 2003 ceasefire agreement, wherein the hotline could be activated any time, primarily to promote tranquillity along the LoC.

“There is nothing unusual about DGMO-level talks. However, given the current climate, it has become about accusations. India will bring up the issue of Pakistan firing along the LoC and Pakistan will deny it. It is just a confidence building measure,” said defence expert H.S. Panag.

While this particular communication channel has proved useful in the past, experts also said that this had nothing to do with the ongoing proxy war along the LoC.

“The proxy war had never stopped. Pakistan has always denied any wrongdoing. These talks have no link with that. But this keeps a channel open and it has always been helpful,” Panag added.