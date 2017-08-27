Ram Rahim sentencing: Schools, colleges in Haryana to remain shut on Monday

Security personnel near the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Chandigarh: In view of the prevailing tense situation, all schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Haryana will remain closed on Monday, a senior official said.

“All educational institutions, including government and private schools, colleges and other institutions in the entire state, will remain closed tomorrow,” additional chief secretary (home) Ram Niwas said in an official release.

Haryana is on a high alert after violence in Panchkula and Sirsa on Friday left 38 people dead and over 250 injured following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula.

The quantum of sentence in the case will be pronounced by the court at Rohtak on Monday.