What BJP’s Kerala rally says about CPM’s combat strategy

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) latest show of strength in Kerala may not have worked out too well, but the whole affair has opened a window to the strategy of the state’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM in fighting the saffron party.

As BJP's fortnight-long Jana Raksha Yatra wound its way through districts, the ruling Communists highlighted the state’s social development indices, projecting the BJP—which has never come anywhere close to power in Kerala—as an outsider.

The Jana Raksha Yatra began on 3 October with BJP national president Amit Shah leading a pedestrian march through Kannur district, a Communist bastion that is home to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Blame was heaped on Vijayan and the CPM for the political murders in the region. The BJP's top national leaders—including four Union ministers and three chief ministers—turned up, with many of them making provocative statements against the state government.

To sample: Human resource minister Prakash Javadekar said Kerala is run by a bunch of Maoists, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath accused Kerala Muslims of luring and converting Hindu women and the state government going soft on it, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged the state had become a breeding ground for Islamic terror outfits and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar said Kerala is ruled by a bunch of rogues. Other leaders of the party also threatened to chop off hands and gouge eyes of Communists to avenge the violence against their cadres.

The CPM, however, faced the brickbats with a cool head, letting the state’s health, literacy and communal harmony to speak for themselves.

“Our strategy was very simple,” said John Brittas, media advisor to Vijayan government. “We used their high voltage campaign as an opportunity to let know of Kerala’s achievements on the social development front. The left is inseparable from those achievements and the BJP has no stake in it. So, we thought the comparison itself will make them look like an outsider,” he said.

Things became easier when the BJP leaders themselves started speaking of healthcare and sanitation during the rally. A case in point, Brittas said, is the controversial remark by Adityanath who said Kerala should learn from Uttar Pradesh how to run hospitals, triggering a series of comparisons with the unflattering state of healthcare in the northern state.

Left leaders studiously avoided confrontation which, Brittas thinks, blunted the BJP portrayal of Communists as thuggish elements. On the first day of the march, the CPM’s official Twitter handle took a jibe at the rally, welcoming BJP leaders to learn governance from the state. The party's state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Vijayan too avoided any harsh words. On Twitter, Vijayan mocked Adityanath “for letting every Indian know that Kerala’s infant mortality rate is not only far better than UP but also many developed countries.”

Shah's urgent return to Delhi, cutting short his trip, did not help either. Besides, there were other things at play, said J. Prabash, professor of political science at the University of Kerala, such as media attention swinging to a sex crime case, investigations against Congress leaders and social media memes ridiculing faux pas of BJP leaders. “Their cadres may have been happy with the rally. But if the purpose was to expand the support, the rally was a big failure,” he said. On Sunday, BJP state secretary Kummanam Rajasekharan was unavailable for a comment, as well its senior leader Sreedharan Pillai. However, Rajasekharan on Saturday had claimed the rally was a big success and that it had shaken the base of CPM.

Said Brittas, “We had a brainstorming session when the first of round campaigns started from the BJP camp on political murders (in August). We put our heads together and realised this is the best way to combat them.” The government’s publication of full-page advertisements in newspapers at that time, captioned as “Kerala No.1” and listing state’s achievements on various social-economic fronts, was a result of this line of thought, he said.

How does all of these hold up for BJP? “They are at a dead end,” said K.J. Jacob, a political commentator and executive editor of Deccan Chronicle newspaper. “They went to the extreme and tried to portray Kerala as a dark hole by projecting themselves as innocents in the political murders, which did not work as every available statistics showed they also kill. They played the religious card which also seems to be not working. If anything, going by the two recent by-elections in Muslim-dominated Malappuram areas, their vote share among Hindus is coming down.”

“You can’t sell nonsense for too long in a very literate state like Kerala; you need to have a solid politics to present. The BJP seems to be still figuring out what that should be,” he said.