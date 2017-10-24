 20 IAF jets participate in touchdown drill on Lucknow-Agra Expressway - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Oct 24 2017. 01 17 PM IST

20 IAF jets participate in touchdown drill on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

As many as 20 Indian Air Force (IAF) planes conduct a touchdown exercise near Unnao on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway
A file photo. AN-32 transport, Mirage 2000, Jaguar and Sukhoi 30 MKI were among the planes that participated in the exercise.
New Delhi: As many as 20 Indian Air Force (IAF) planes conducted a touchdown exercise near Unnao on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Tuesday, according to multiple news reports.

IAF’s Rs900-crore transport carrier C-130 Super Hercules was the first to land on the expressway, reported The Indian Express. AN-32 transport, Mirage 2000, Jaguar and Sukhoi 30 MKI were among the planes that have participated in the exercise.

It is for the first time that any transport aircraft will land and then take off from the expressway, PRO, defence (central command), Gargi Malik Sinha told PTI. “The aircraft can bring a large amount of relief material. It can also help evacuate people,” Sinha said.

The AN-32 planes are meant for humanitarian assistance and relief operations during floods or any other natural calamity.

The expressway is closed for commuters until 2pm on Tuesday, reported The Indian Express. Authorities also imposed traffic restrictions on the expressway for the general public on Monday and Tuesday to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise.

First Published: Tue, Oct 24 2017. 12 53 PM IST
