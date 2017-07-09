Demonestised currency worth Rs2.76 crore seized, three detained

Jaipur: The anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police has detained three persons after Rs2.76 crore in demonetised currency was allegedly recovered from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused were making efforts to convert the old currency notes with new notes on commission, ATS sleuths detained cloth merchant Sanjay Jain, sweet shop owner Ram Prasad and a home guard Bhagwan Singh, inspector general (ATS) Biju George Joseph said.

The raid was conducted at Sanjay Jain’s residence in Lakshminarayan Puri from where Rs2.76 crore in demonetised currency was allegedly seized, the Joseph said.

Assistant commissioner of police, Ramganj area, Chain Singh Mahecha said the accused are being interrogated for their role, modus operandi and involvement of other accused involved in facilitating exchange of currency notes.