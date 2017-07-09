Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 11 09 AM IST

Demonestised currency worth Rs2.76 crore seized, three detained

The anti-terrorist squad of Rajasthan Police detains three persons after recovering Rs2.76 crore in demonetised currency from their possession

PTI
Police said the accused are being interrogated for their role, modus operandi and involvement of other accused involved in facilitating exchange of banned currency notes. Photo: PTI
Jaipur: The anti-terrorist squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police has detained three persons after Rs2.76 crore in demonetised currency was allegedly recovered from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused were making efforts to convert the old currency notes with new notes on commission, ATS sleuths detained cloth merchant Sanjay Jain, sweet shop owner Ram Prasad and a home guard Bhagwan Singh, inspector general (ATS) Biju George Joseph said.

    The raid was conducted at Sanjay Jain’s residence in Lakshminarayan Puri from where Rs2.76 crore in demonetised currency was allegedly seized, the Joseph said.

    Assistant commissioner of police, Ramganj area, Chain Singh Mahecha said the accused are being interrogated for their role, modus operandi and involvement of other accused involved in facilitating exchange of currency notes.

    First Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 11 08 AM IST
    Topics: Demonetisation banned currency currency notes seized Rajasthan defunct notes

