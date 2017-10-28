Narendra Modi wants healthy media debate on democracy within political parties

Narendra Modi says democracy in political parties is a subject that people in the country must know about. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it was important for a true democratic spirit to develop within political parties and that this issue should be debated and discussed in the country.

Addressing a Diwali Milan at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, Modi said that democracy in political parties is a subject that people in the country must know about.

Urging journalists to study the process of the formation and various decision making process of political parties, he said, “I feel that the people of the country are not very familiar with the democratic process in political parties. You (journalists) should study whether democratic values are at the core of the political parties of the country or not. This should also be debated and discussed in the country.”

Further emphasising the need for the public to know about the function of political parties, Modi said , “there is debate about political funding of parties but no discussion about their formation, new recruitments in the party, their values and ideologies or even reasons for the shortcomings of a party.”

“People must know how a party takes shape, how their Karyakartas (workers) are groomed,” he added.

Also speaking about the flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Modi lauded the role of the media in making the campaign a success.

“In the past few days I saw the constructive role the media can play in this campaign. Be it print media, electronic media, or media houses across the country, all have attached themselves to this mission and this has proven to be favourable. The media has made it their own mission and I thank them for it,” he said.