Mandsaur farmers strike: 3 dead, curfew imposed as protests demanding farm loan waivers spread

Farmers in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, are demanding farm loan waivers and better prices for their farm produce. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Three farmers were shot dead on Tuesday at a protest in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, according to news reports, marking an escalation of violence as a rural strike demanding farm loan waivers spread.

The farmers died after being shot during a protest in Mandsaur, according to reports that quoted witnesses as saying they had been shot by police.

Curfew was clamped in Pipalya Mandi area and prohibitory orders imposed in other parts of the district, a PTI report quoted officials as saying.

Curfew has been clamped in Pipalya Mandi police station area and in the rest of the district section 144 of CrPC has been imposed,” Mandsaur collector S.K. Singh told PTI over phone. When asked about reports claiming death of two farmers, Singh said he does not have any such information.

“The situation is very tense. We can’t confirm anything,” said a state police spokesman reached by Reuters.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government is taking all necessary steps to address the issues of the agitating farmers. A price stabilization fund of Rs1,000 crore would be set up to purchase the farm produce at the minimum support price (MSP), he had said.

The strike began on Thursday in Maharashtra, with farmers dumping produce and milk on the street demanding farm loan waivers and better price for their produce.

They also blocked highways, preventing delivery trucks from reaching city markets. Prices of fresh produce more than doubled in cities including the state capital, Mumbai.

Some farmers’ leaders in Maharashtra agreed at the weekend to call off their action after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he would meet their demand for a waiver on farmer loans. Other farm unions vowed to continue the protest.

The strike has since spread to Madhya Pradesh. Both states are governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. Reuters