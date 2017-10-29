GST may hamper government revenue collection target: CBEC chairperson

CBEC chairperson Vanaja Sarna says the government has made it clear that it has no plans to revise its revenue collection target for FY18. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: The indirect revenue collection by the government may fall short of the target this fiscal due to disruption caused by the good and services tax (GST) rollout, a top official said on Sunday.

For the year ending March 2018, the government had budgeted Rs9.68 trillion revenue collection from customs and GST. However, the official of the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) made it clear that there is no plan to revise the government revenue collection target for the year. The CBEC functions under the revenue department of the ministry of finance.

“The revenue collection target from customs and GST, which put together is Rs9.68 trillion for the current fiscal, seems difficult for the department (to achieve) at the moment, keeping in view the recent GST rollout,” said CBEC chairperson Vanaja Sarna.

Sarna was talking on the sidelines of Half Marathon organized by the customs department. Union finance minister Arun Jaitley attended the event. GST was rolled out on 1 July. However, Sarna said the government has made it clear that it has no plans to revise the target.

Rather, it will wait for the GST rollout to settle down over the next five to six months. Moreover, the department will not penalize traders for any default on tax payment at the moment, she said. Customs has done well but “we have to wait till the GST rollout settles down”, she added. In reply to a query, Sarna said close to Rs200 crore has been disbursed by the department in the form of refunds to exporters so far.

Right now, she said, the department wants to be a facilitator for the GST implementation. “It is not our job to penalize traders at the moment. This is despite the fact that our intelligence officials are constantly keeping a close watch on the entire development (related to GST),” she said.