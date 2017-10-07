Amit Shah to lead BJP’s Jan Raksha Yatra in Delhi tomorrow

Amit Shah will start Sunday’s march from Connaught Place after paying homage to BJP and RSS workers “killed” in Kerala. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: After leaving his party’s march against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala midway, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah will on Sunday lead one to the left party’s office in the national capital to protest against the alleged killings of right-wing activists in the southern state.

Earlier this week, Shah had kicked off the Jan Raksha Yatra (people’s protection march) from Payyannur in Kerala. According to the party, he skipped the march in Pinarayi—the home town of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan—as he had to attend a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah will start Sunday’s march from Connaught Place after paying homage to BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers “killed” in Kerala. He will be accompanied by BJP’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and other senior party leaders, the party said in a statement.

The party will take out the Jan Raksha Yatra every day from every state capital till 16 October. Shah is also scheduled to lead the march on the concluding day later this month in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala, especially the volatile Kannur district, has been witnessing a series of political killings and counter-killings of CPI(M) and RSS-BJP activists.