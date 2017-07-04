SC mulls another window for depositing demonetised high currency notes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday mulled the possibility of offering an opportunity to genuine cases who had failed to deposit old notes of Rs1,000 and Rs500 within the prescribed deadline set out under the demonetisation scheme.

A bench headed by chief justice of India J.S. Khehar asked the Centre to take instructions regarding such extension.

The last date for depositing scrapped currency of Rs1,000 and Rs500 denomination with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was 31 December. The deadline for non resident Indians for depositing old notes was extended to 30 June.

“We believe that those who failed to deposit the money due to genuine and valid reasons should be given a window. This could be done on a case to case basis,” said chief justice Khehar.

Around 60 cases were filed in various high courts including those in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on 8 November, said Rs500 and Rs1,000 banknotes will cease to be legal tender as part of a crackdown on black money, and counterfeit currency notes that go towards funding terrorist groups.

The case will be heard next on 18 July.