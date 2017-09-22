Awareness on crime against wildlife needed, says environment minister Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Emphasizing on the need to create awareness about crimes against wildlife, Union minister for environment, forests and climate change Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that the law of the land must be upheld since many species are on the verge of extinction.

“The need is for human beings to live in harmony with nature as an increasing number of animal species are today on the endangered list,” Harsh Vardhan said, while addressing the inaugural session of a seminar on ‘Role of security forces in combating wildlife crimes’, organized by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the national capital.

SSB guards India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan, which are quite porous and notorious for the smuggling of wildlife products. SSB has been working in close coordination with forest authorities to protect wildlife.

The environment minister’s remarks are significant as crimes against wildlife are rising. According to SSB data, illegal wildlife products worth nearly Rs 247.68 crore were seized in the last four years (2014-August 2017) on the border.

During the four-year period, a total of 221 people were arrested on charges of smuggling in wildlife products.