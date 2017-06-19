CBI team goes to JNU to probe Najeeb Ahmed’s disappearance

New Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Monday visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to probe the mysterious disappearance of Najeeb Ahmed, a student who had gone missing from his hostel on 16 October 2016.

The team is looking into allegations of a scuffle between Ahmed and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students in JNU’s Mahi-Mandvi hostel and the circumstances that may have led to it as well as other events that preceded his disappearance.

It is likely to meet the suspects and people whose names have cropped up in the matter, people familiar with the matter said.

Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees recently met CBI officers who are investigating the case.