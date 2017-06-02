Beef protesters barge into Kerala House, additional security sought

Two years ago, Kerala House was mired in a similar controversy after the Delhi Police raided its canteen on receiving a complaint that it served beef. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Kerala House resident commissioner Vishwas Mehta on Friday sought more security for the state guest house to protect it from “groups with vested interests”, who could create trouble over the ongoing beef controversy.

The development comes after members of a “cow vigilante” group, claiming to belong to the Bharatiya Gauraksha Kranti, allegedly barged into Kerala House on Thursday evening to protest the beef festivals recently held in the southern state. They entered Kerala House around 8 pm and started distributing cow milk as a mark of protest.

“We have written a complaint to the Connaught Place police station, besides urging senior police officials to take action against the protesters and seeking additional security to protect Kerala House from groups with vested interests,” Mehta told reporters. He condemned Thursday’s incident and said such protests should not take place at Kerala House and its sanctity should be maintained.

“Kerala House should not be turned into a protest venue. The issue is political and Kerala House should not be dragged into it,” said Mehta. He added that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office had been informed about the incident.

Mehta refused to comment on lapses on the part of the police to stop the protesters from barging into Kerala House, saying he was not present at the time of the incident. However, the police said, as per the information they received, the protesters distributed cow milk outside the gate of Kerala House.

“We have received a complaint from the Kerala House authorities and their allegation that the protesters had entered the Kerala House premises will be looked into,” said a senior police officer. He added that the security of Kerala House will be beefed up.

Two years ago, Kerala House was mired in a similar controversy after the Delhi Police raided its canteen on receiving a complaint that it served beef. However, the Kerala government and the canteen authorities denied the charge saying it was buffalo meat.