Hurricane Harvey: Donald Trump to visit Texas on Tuesday

Washington: US President Donald Trump will visit storm-ravaged Texas on Tuesday, the White House says, even as the administration ramps up its response to the most powerful hurricane to hit America in 13 years.

Hurricane Harvey left a trail of destruction as it swept through Texas on Monday, pummelling the region with heavy rains and claiming at least 10 lives since making landfall on the US’s Gulf Coast.

“We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalised, we will let you know,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. “We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers,” she added.

The US president praised the “great coordination between all levels of government” and “great talent on the ground”. He also said that he will visit Texas “as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption” to the ongoing emergency response.

Participants in the call included vice president Mike Pence and chief of staff John Kelly.

“President Trump continued to stress his expectation that all departments and agencies stay fully committed to supporting the governors of Texas and Louisiana and his number one priority of saving lives,” said a readout of the video conference.

Trump has already declared major disaster in the state of Texas.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service called the flooding in Texas unprecedented as the state experienced a record breaking 50 inches of rain in parts of Texas.

“The breadth and intensity of this rainfall are beyond anything experienced before. Catastrophic flooding is now underway and expected to continue for days,” the service said in a statement.

Later on Sunday, Trump held a second cabinet meeting on Hurricane Harvey to shore up response and recovery efforts, according to the White House.

The storm has hammered Texas since Friday, when it first made landfall as a category 4 hurricane.

The federal government has 5,000 people on site in Texas and Louisiana, where the storm continues to bring torrential rains and flooding.

Trump, who spent Sunday morning praising the federal government’s response to Harvey in a series of tweets, “continued to stress his expectation that all departments and agencies stay fully committed to supporting the governors of Texas and Louisiana and his number one priority of saving lives,” the statement reads.

The statement adds that Trump “reminded everyone that search and rescue efforts will transition to mass care, restoring power, providing life-sustaining necessities for the population that sheltered in place, and economic recovery. He also urged those impacted by the storm to continue to heed the instructions of state and local officials.

Earlier on Sunday, Texas governor Greg Abbott heaped praise on the federal government’s response to Hurricane Harvey, and Trump convened administration leaders to discuss the recovery from the storm that battered the Texas coast over the weekend. Their efforts came as it became clear that the situation was bad and could possibly get much worse.

Amid dire warnings, Abbott praised the response to the crisis.

The monster storm has claimed 10 lives so far. The director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said recovery efforts would take years.