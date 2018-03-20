News in Numbers: Lingayats form 17% of Karnataka’s population

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government accepted a proposal to grant separate religion status, a long-held demand, to the community. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

17%

What is it? The percentage of Karnataka’s population that the Lingayat community constitutes.

Why is it important? On Monday, the state government accepted a proposal to grant separate religion status, a long-held demand, to the community. This comes ahead of the crucial assembly elections, where the Congress is desperate to retain power as just one of the four states it currently rules.

Tell me more: This was done on the basis of recommendations of a seven-member committee, headed by retired high court judge H.N. Nagamohan Das. The proposal will be sent to the Central government for approval.

4

What is it? The number of fodder scam cases in which Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been found guilty, of the five cases against him.

Why is it important? A special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) court in Ranchi found the politician guilty in the 20-year-old case that pertains to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury (now, in Jharkhand). The quantum of punishment will be pronounced later this month. Yadav has been given a total of 13.5 years of imprisonment in the first three cases.

Tell me more: In the fourth case, former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra has been acquitted. Yadav would consider moving the high court after the quantum of sentence is pronounced in this case.

Rs7,266 crore

What is it? The amount for which Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement has offered to buy a 98.47% stake in Binani Cement from its parent, Binani Industries.

Why is it important? Debt-laden Binani Cement will now apply to the National Company Law Tribunal to ask for termination of its insolvency proceedings, after UltraTech offered to clear all its liabilities. Both Binani and UltraTech have alleged that the bankruptcy resolution process of the former’s cement arm has not been transparent.

Tell me more: The Committee of Creditors of Binani Cement recently gave its final approval to the consortium led by Dalmia Bharat Cement to acquire the firm for Rs6,700 crore despite UltraTech putting in a higher bid.

24.1%

What is it? The rate at which domestic air traffic grew in February 2018, over February 2017.

Why is it important? This is the highest rate of growth since January 2017. Further, in the last 14 months, domestic airlines have grown above 15% as many as 12 times. March, though, will be a test. On 12 March, the aviation regulator grounded 11 aircraft belonging to IndiGo and GoAir due to engine issues, and IndiGo has since withdrawn one more aircraft citing a different issue.

Tell me more: Having to operate with a reduced fleet, both airlines have cut flights on 41 routes for two weeks, including in a major way on select smaller routes.

5

What is it? The number of birdies by Rory Mcllroy in the last six holes of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Why is it important? Mcllroy’s surge at the end helped him win the event by three shots, his first win since September 2016. Once anointed the heir apparent to Tiger Woods, the former world number one ended 2017 ranked 11, his lowest year-end ranking since 2010. This win lifts him to 7, with the Masters at Augusta just two weeks away.

Tell me more: Interest in this year’s Masters is soaring. McIlroy is one story. Another is Tiger Woods, who was among the contenders last weekend, before finishing a promising fifth.

howindialives.com is a search engine for public data