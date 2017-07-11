Amarnath Yatra attack an act of desperation, says official

New Delhi: Home ministry officials were taking stock of the situation in Kashmir on Tuesday after an overnight attack on a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims in the valley left seven people dead. Home minister Rajnath Singh summoned the meeting, reflecting the concern sparked by the attack that followed a series of gunbattles between security forces and militants in the past few weeks.

Monday’s attack seems to be a sign that terrorists in the valley, out of a sense of desperation, are training their guns now on softer, defenceless targets, a senior official said.

“In Kashmir, the security forces have cornered the militants and started wiping them out. This is an act of desperation by the terror outfit that is now trying to settle scores by hitting out at innocent civilians,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

A bus carrying 54 passengers bound for the Amarnath hill shrine from Baltal to Mir Bazar in Kashmir was attacked by a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Anantnag at 8:20pm on Monday. Seven died and 32, including three security personnel, were injured.

It wasn’t the first time that Amarnath pilgrims had been attacked. On 2 August 2000, the Hizbul Mujahideen killed 30 pilgrims in Anantnag district. On 20 July 2001, a grenade attack on a group of pilgrims close to the Amarnath shrine killed 13. In 2002, an offshoot of the LeT attacked the Nunwan camp close to the shrine, killing eight and injuring 30 pilgrims.

Given the simmering tension between India and Pakistan, the Amarnath pilgrimage is especially vulnerable to a terror attack this year, intelligence officials said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) claimed that no effort had been spared in securing the pilgrimage.

“The DG (director general) had personally overseen all the security arrangements that had been made for the Yatra, in defence minister Arun Jaitley’s presence, in Srinagar in June. We have been reviewing the security arrangements constantly and there was no loophole whatsoever,” said a senior CRPF official, requesting anonymity.

Intelligence units debunked a claim that Monday’s attack by LeT was an attempt at targeting the Special Operations Group (SOG) camp, off the route the bus was taking.

“There are mixed signals from ground zero because claims are being made that the terrorists were trying to target the SOG camp that falls on the route. That is incorrect because the camp is a few kilometres off the route and secondly, terrorists had to have been facing the camp with their back to the bus route. This is not a case of a bullet ricocheting and hitting a person. This was a concerted terror attack on the Yatra,” an intelligence officer said on condition of anonymity.

One defence expert saw a Chinese hand behind the attack.

Tensions between India and China have been mounting along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and the Indian army stationed its troops for the long haul in the Doka La area near the Bhutan tri-junction on Monday.

“China is now putting pressure on Pakistan to put pressure on India. Since Pakistan cannot do it through diplomatic or trade channels, it is doing it through state-sponsored terrorism,” said Gaurav Arya, a defence expert and former Indian Army officer.