Last Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 01 15 PM IST

Cabinet approves stake sale of HPCL to ONGC, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gives in-principle approval for sale of government’s 51.11% stake in HPCL to ONGC

PTI
A file photo of Dharmendra Pradhan. the government is set to sell its 51.11% stake in HPCL to ONGC, says minister of petroleum and natural gas (independent charge). Photo: HT
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given in-principle approval for the sale of the government’s 51.11% stake along with the management control of HPCL to the ONGC, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) will continue as a public sector undertaking after Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) acquires its stake, the minister said in the Lok Sabha.

    “The proposed acquisition in the oil sector will create a vertically integrated public sector oil major company having presence across the entire value chain. This will give ONGC an enhanced capacity to bear higher risks, take higher investment decisions and to neutralise impact of global crude oil price volatility,” Pradhan said.

    The minister was making a statement in the House regarding the sale of the government’s existing stake of total paid up equity shareholding in HPCL to ONGC.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 12 47 PM IST
    Topics: HPCL stake sale ONGC Dharmendra Pradhan CCEA

