Hyderabad zone may see 14% rise in GST collections, says official

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad zone may see a jump of 14% in Goods and Services Tax collections during the current fiscal, said Sandeep M Bhatnagar, Chief Commissioner of Central Tax and Customs, Hyderabad Zone on Saturday.

“We have collected about Rs14,500 crore net towards Central Excise and Service Tax last year from Telangana. We expect the growth will be 14%, as expected by the Centre for all India,” Bhatnagar said on sidelines of ‘GST Day’ celebrations marking the beginning of a new chapter of transformed indirect tax.

He said there are about 66,000 registrations under Service Tax, 13,000 under Central Excise and about 2.93 lakh under Value Added Tax and 86% of these registrations have been migrated to GST.

Bhatnagar today launched a common web portal for Telangana State GST and Hyderabad GST Zone.

The website provides comprehensive information on all aspects of GST – statutes, rules, notifications, circulars, trade notices etc. The web-pages of the individual Commissionerates contain information specific to their respective jurisdictions, he explained.

The Hyderabad GST Zone also set up a GST Seva Kendra and have come out with ‘Guidance Manual’ for the centre.

Nara Brahmani, executive director of Heritage Foods who attended the “GST Day” celebrations said her company has reduced some of the dairy products following the tax reduction in the GST regime.

Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals said post GST, the Group decided to pass on the benefit of removal of luxury tax which was there in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka in the earlier regime on high-end rooms, to consumers.