AAP says no odd-even sans exceptions, can’t risk women’s safety

The Delhi government has called off the odd-even scheme which was to be implemented for five-days from Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday that the odd-even scheme cannot be implemented without exceptions and the safety of women cannot be risked, after the Delhi government called off the planned car-rationing measure.

The Delhi government on Saturday called off the odd-even scheme, which was to be implemented for five-days from Monday, after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the withdrawal of exemptions under it, including those extended to women and two-wheelers, when it was rolled out on two previous occasions.

“Odd-even was not to satisfy anybody’s ego. Women being vulnerable cannot be exposed to risks. The Delhi government cannot risk the safety of women during odd-even period. Will not implement odd-even without exemptions to women,” party’s Delhi unit chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted.

On Friday, AAP’s Delhi unit convener and labour minister Gopal Rai had strongly defended the odd-even scheme, saying the vehicular pollution was the biggest source of ultrafine particulate matters measuring less than 2.5 microns.