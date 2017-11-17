 Arun Jaitley says Moody’s rating upgrade belated recognition of govt’s steps - Livemint
Last Published: Fri, Nov 17 2017. 01 57 PM IST

Many who had doubts about India’s reform process would now seriously introspect on their position, says Jaitley, after Moody’s upgraded India’s credit rating to Baa2
PTI
A file photo of union finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: Welcoming Moody’s rating upgrade of India’s credit rating after 13 years, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said it is a belated recognition to positive steps taken in the last few years.

Reforms in last 3-4 years have placed India on the path of fast trajectory growth, Jaitley said adding that steps taken in the last few years follow a particular roadmap. It is extremely encouraging that there is an international recognition, he said.

“Many who had doubts about India’s reform process would now seriously introspect on their position,” Jaitley said.

“Track record of last three years speaks for itself; will continue to walk on the path of fiscal consolidation,” the finance minister said.

First Published: Fri, Nov 17 2017. 01 44 PM IST
