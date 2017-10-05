Akhilesh Yadav re-elected Samajwadi Party national president
Akhilesh Yadav was unanimously re-elected as the Samajwadi Party ’s national president for a five-year term
Agra: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was on Thursday unanimously re-elected as the party’s national president for a five-year term. This was announced by senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav at the SP national convention in Agra.
The party’s constitution was amended to extend the tenure of the party chief to five years from the existing three years. Now that 44-year-old Akhilesh will remain at the helm for five years, the 2019 Lok Sabha and state assembly elections in 2022 will be held under his presidentship. PTI
First Published: Thu, Oct 05 2017. 11 13 AM IST
