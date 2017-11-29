New malaria cases have fallen by a third: Nadda

Union health and family welfare minister J.P. Nadda. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India has reduced new malaria cases by a third, and has already achieved malaria mortality targets for 2020, J.P. Nadda, Union minister of health and family welfare said on Wednesday.

Nadda was addressing a high-level roundtable on “Accelerating the Elimination of Malaria in the South-East Asia Region” where he also unveiled the Regional Action Plan (2017-2030).

“With nearly three-fourths of the share of the regional burden, India’s successes have significantly contributed to the reduction of the burden of malaria for the entire South-East Asia region,” Nadda said.