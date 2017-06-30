Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Jun 30 2017. 08 25 PM IST

KK Venugopal named new attorney general replacing Mukul Rohatgi

The decision on K.K. Venugopal’s appointment as attorney general was discussed before PM Narendra Modi’s US visit

PTI
The attorney general of India is India’s top lawyer and represents the government. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Senior advocate K.K. Venugopal’s name has been cleared for appointment as the attorney general for India, following the decision of Mukul Rohatgi to step down as the top law officer.

A decision to appoint the 86-year-old veteran lawyer as the successor of Rohatgi was discussed before the departure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to the US, Netherlands and Portugal.

People with the knowledge said that “Venugopal had a meeting with Modi before his departure for a three-nation tour”.

When contacted and asked about his priority as the attorney general, Venugopal said, “I will speak only after the notification is issued.”

First Published: Fri, Jun 30 2017. 08 18 PM IST
