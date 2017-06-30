KK Venugopal named new attorney general replacing Mukul Rohatgi
The decision on K.K. Venugopal’s appointment as attorney general was discussed before PM Narendra Modi’s US visit
New Delhi: Senior advocate K.K. Venugopal’s name has been cleared for appointment as the attorney general for India, following the decision of Mukul Rohatgi to step down as the top law officer.
A decision to appoint the 86-year-old veteran lawyer as the successor of Rohatgi was discussed before the departure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to the US, Netherlands and Portugal.
People with the knowledge said that “Venugopal had a meeting with Modi before his departure for a three-nation tour”.
When contacted and asked about his priority as the attorney general, Venugopal said, “I will speak only after the notification is issued.”