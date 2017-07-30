Livemint

755 US diplomats must leave Russia: Vladimir Putin

Russia President Vladimir Putin’s statement comes after Moscow announced it would expel American staff in retaliation for tough new US sanctions
AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin. The foreign ministry had earlier demanded the US cut its diplomatic presence in Russia by September to 455—the same number Moscow has in the US. Photo: Bloomberg

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that 755 US diplomats must leave his country, after Moscow announced it would expel American staff in retaliation for tough new sanctions from Washington.

The Russian foreign ministry had earlier demanded the US cut its diplomatic presence in Russia by September to 455—the same number Moscow has in the US.

“More than a thousand people were working and are still working” at the US embassy and consulates, Putin said in an interview with Rossia-24 television. “755 people must stop their activities in Russia.”

Russia US diplomats Vladimir Putin US diplomats expelled US sanctions

