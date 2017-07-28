Top US diplomat Alice Wells to travel to India, Pakistan

Alice Wells trip assumes significance as the Trump administration wants to deal with the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan from a regional perspective. Photo: AFP

Washington: A top US diplomat will travel to India and Pakistan later this month to discuss America’s relations with South Asia as the Trump administration reviews its Afghanistan policy to include a regional perspective.

Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs and Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, will travel to New Delhi and Islamabad on her introductory trip to the region from 30 July to 8 August, a statement said.

“She will meet with government officials, thought leaders, and business executives to discuss US relations with the region,” the State Department said.

Wells will also meet with Embassy staff to learn more about their efforts to advance US prosperity and security across the region, the statement added. Her trip assumes significance as the US wants to deal with the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan from a regional perspective in its new strategy for the country to involve its neighbours such as Iran, Pakistan and India. PTI