Last Published: Mon, Aug 28 2017. 09 46 AM IST

Dipak Mishra, new Chief Justice of India, sworn in

At a brief ceremony in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Ramnath Kovind administered the oath of office to new Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra
PTI
CJI Dipak Misra will remain in office till 2 October 2018. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
New Delhi: Justice Dipak Misra was on Monday sworn in as the 45th Chief Justice of India. At a brief ceremony in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Ramnath Kovind administered the oath of office to Misra. Justice Misra, 64, assumes office following the retirement of justice J.S. Khehar on Sunday.

Justice Misra will remain in office till 2 October 2018. As per the established practice, justice Khehar had named Misra as the next CJI last month.

First Published: Mon, Aug 28 2017. 09 46 AM IST
Topics: Dipak Mishra Chief Justice of India Supreme Court India New CJI

