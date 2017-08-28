Dipak Mishra, new Chief Justice of India, sworn in

CJI Dipak Misra will remain in office till 2 October 2018. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Justice Dipak Misra was on Monday sworn in as the 45th Chief Justice of India. At a brief ceremony in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Ramnath Kovind administered the oath of office to Misra. Justice Misra, 64, assumes office following the retirement of justice J.S. Khehar on Sunday.

Justice Misra will remain in office till 2 October 2018. As per the established practice, justice Khehar had named Misra as the next CJI last month.