Donald Trump hires long-time lawyer Marc Kasowitz for Russia probes

US President Donald Trump has hired one of his long-time lawyers, Marc Kasowitz, to help guide him through what is shaping up to be wide-ranging probes of his campaign and Russian interference in the election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kasowitz, managing partner at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, has represented Trump in various cases for more than 15 years, according to his biography on the firm’s website.

Until now, Trump has been relying mostly on White House counsel Don McGahn, a long-time election lawyer who as a government employee serves the office of the presidency not Trump himself. But as the investigations by the FBI and congressional committees of Russia’s election meddling and any possible collusion by Trump associates have ramped up in recent weeks, legal experts urged Trump to bring in an outside attorney.

The decision to bring in his own legal team comes after deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as the special counsel in the federal probe. James Comey, who Trump fired as FBI director, is expected to testify after Memorial Day before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Bloomberg