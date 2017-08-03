7th pay commission: Ministry approves implementation for KVS employees

Prakash Javadekar had earlier this week announced at an event that the 7th central pay commission recommendations for colleges and varsities would be approved soon. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The human resources development (HRD) ministry has approved implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission (CPC) for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) employees.

“Approved the recommendation for implementation of 7th CPC to employees of KVS at par with other central govt. employees @kvschoolschd (sic),” Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said in a tweet. “Over 46,000 KVS employees to benefit @kvschoolschd,” he added.

Javadekar had earlier this week announced at an event that the 7th pay commission recommendations for colleges and varsities would be approved soon.