North Korea’s ICBM launch ‘grave threat’ to ‘entire world’: Trump, Moon

Last Published: Wed, Nov 29 2017. 08 49 AM IST

US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In warn that North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch posed a ‘grave’ global threat
AFP
A passer-by looks at a TV screen broadcasting news of North Korea’s missile launch, in Tokyo, Wednesday. Photo: AP
A passer-by looks at a TV screen broadcasting news of North Korea’s missile launch, in Tokyo, Wednesday. Photo: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In warned on Wednesday that Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile launch posed a “grave” global threat.

“Both leaders underscored the grave threat that North Korea’s latest provocation poses not only to the United States and the Republic of Korea, but to the entire world,” the White House said in an account of a crisis call between Trump and Moon.

Trump also spoke on Wednesday with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the United States, Japan and South Korea requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting to address Pyongyang’s launch of what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile or ICBM.

