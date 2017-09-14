Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Sep 14 2017. 12 34 PM IST

India’s WPI inflation hits four-month high in August

India’s wholesale price inflation rises to 3.24% from a year ago, its fastest pace in four months, driven by higher prices of food and fuel products
Reuters
Wholesale food prices in August rose 4.41% on year, compared with a 2.12% rise a month earlier. Photo: Bloomberg
Wholesale food prices in August rose 4.41% on year, compared with a 2.12% rise a month earlier. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India’s wholesale price inflation (WPI) rose to 3.24% from a year ago, its fastest pace in four months, driven by higher prices of food and fuel products, data showed.

The rise compares with a 3.0% increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a provisional 1.88% rise in July.

Wholesale food prices in August rose 4.41% on year, compared with a 2.12% rise a month earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

First Published: Thu, Sep 14 2017. 12 26 PM IST
