Arun Jaitley says taking India among top 50 in ease of doing business index is doable

A file photo of finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday, after World Bank realized the ease of doing business index, said India was the only major country named for undertaking structural reforms in the report.

The finance minister said India saw jump in investor protection initiatives, credit availability in the World Bank’s ease of doing business ranking.

Jaitley said the biggest jump India got in the ease of doing business was on taxation reforms. Taking India in top 50 countries on ease of doing business ranking is doable, Jaitley added.

The report, based on data from the capital New Delhi and the financial hub of Mumbai, ranked India among the top 10 “improvers” globally, having done better in eight out of 10 business indicators.

“Today’s result is a very clear signal from India to the rest of the world that not only has the country been ready and open for business, as it has been for many decades, it is now competing as the preferred place to do business globally,” Annette Dixon, World Bank’s vice president for South Asia, told reporters in New Delhi.

“Starting a business is now faster,” Dixon said, adding that India had strengthened access to credit system and made it easier to secure to procure construction permits.