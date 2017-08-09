Narendra Modi congratulates Amit Shah, Smriti Irani for Rajya Sabha debut

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Union minister Smriti Irani and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on being elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Shah and Irani made their maiden entry into the upper house, polls for which were held on Tuesday. “Congratulations to BJP President @AmitShah & ministerial colleague @smritiirani on getting elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat,” Modi wrote in a tweet. The prime minister also congratulated Shah for completing three years as the BJP chief and noted that the saffron party’s base had expanded during this period.

“Congratulations to Shri @AmitShah on completing 3 successful years as @BJP4India President,” he said in another tweet. Modi said under Shah’s leadership, the BJP has expanded its base in several areas and diligently worked towards nation building.