No place for violent racism, anti-Semitism, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the violence targeting civilians in Charlottesville, saying there must be no place for racism, anti-Semitism and xenophobia in society.

Residents of in Charlottesville grappled with shock and fear following a day of violence when a car rammed into a crowd peacefully protesting against the rally by white supremacists, killing a 32-year-old woman. “We are against all racism and bigotry. We believe that there must be no place in our societies for the violent racism, anti-Semitism, xenophobia and discrimination that we have seen in Charlottesville, Virginia, in recent days,” UN secretary general’s deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in new York on Monday.

Haq was responding to a question on the secretary general’s reaction to the white supremacist rally and the protest that followed in Charlottesville on Saturday. Haq said the UN condemns any of the violence that affected civilians expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the victims and those injured.

US President Donald Trump had come under fire from both Republicans and Democrats for his muted response to the violence unleashed by white supremacists during a rally in Charlottesville in which a woman was killed and 19 were injured when a car ploughed into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville.