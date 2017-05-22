Army major Gogoi who allegedly tied man to jeep in Kashmir awarded

A video showing a man tied to an army jeep during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on 9 April had triggered public outcry, prompting the Army to institute a probe. Photo: Youtube video screenshot

New Delhi: An army major, who allegedly tied a Kashmiri man to a jeep in Kashmir, has been awarded by army chief general Bipin Rawat for his ‘sustained efforts’ in counter- insurgency operations.

The army chief’s ‘commendation card’ for major Leetul Gogoi comes even as a court of inquiry is investigating the tying of a Kashmiri man to a jeep’s bonnet purportedly as a shield against stone pelters was going on.

“Major Gogoi has been awarded Chief of Army Staff’s commendation card for sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations,” army spokesperson Aman Anand said.

Gogoi was awarded during general Rawat’s recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

A video, showing the man tied to the army vehicle during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on 9 April, had triggered a public outcry, prompting the Army to institute a probe.