Last Modified: Mon, May 22 2017. 09 20 PM IST

Army major Gogoi who allegedly tied man to jeep in Kashmir awarded

The army chief’s ‘commendation card’ for Major Leetul Gogoi comes even as a court of inquiry is investigating the tying of a Kashmiri man to a jeep’s bonnet

A video showing a man tied to an army jeep during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on 9 April had triggered public outcry, prompting the Army to institute a probe. Photo: Youtube video screenshot

New Delhi: An army major, who allegedly tied a Kashmiri man to a jeep in Kashmir, has been awarded by army chief general Bipin Rawat for his ‘sustained efforts’ in counter- insurgency operations.

The army chief’s ‘commendation card’ for major Leetul Gogoi comes even as a court of inquiry is investigating the tying of a Kashmiri man to a jeep’s bonnet purportedly as a shield against stone pelters was going on.

“Major Gogoi has been awarded Chief of Army Staff’s commendation card for sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations,” army spokesperson Aman Anand said.

Gogoi was awarded during general Rawat’s recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

A video, showing the man tied to the army vehicle during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on 9 April, had triggered a public outcry, prompting the Army to institute a probe.

First Published: Mon, May 22 2017. 08 35 PM IST