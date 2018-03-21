South Korea’s Moon Jae-in says three-way summit with North Korea, US possible
Amid a flurry of diplomacy in Asia, Europe and US, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in is planning a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month
Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday that a three-way summit with North Korea and the US is possible and that talks should aim for an end to the nuclear threat on the Korean peninsula.
Amid a flurry of diplomacy in Asia, Europe and US, Moon is planning a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month. US President Donald Trump has also said he would meet Kim by the end of May.
“A North Korea-US summit would be a historic event in itself following an inter-Korean summit”, Moon said at a preparatory meeting at the presidential Blue House for the inter-Korean summit.
The series of summits should aim for a “complete end” to the nuclear and peace issues on the Korean peninsula, Moon said.
