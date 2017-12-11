Gujarat elections 2017 LIVE: Modi, Rahul Gandhi back on campaign trail, Pakistan says don’t drag us

PM Modi will start from Patan at 2pm and address other two rallies in Nadiad (4pm) and Ahmedabad (7.30pm) today. Photo: PTI

As Gujarat elections enters its last week, the campaigning has hit fever pitch with as many as seven rallies by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress slated on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back on campaign trail with three public meeting scheduled today. He will start from Patan at 2pm and address two other rallies in Nadiad (4pm) and Ahmedabad (7.30pm).

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting at 12pm in Banaskantha district. The Congress president-in-waiting is also scheduled to attend public meetings at Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Gandhinagar districts.

Here are the latest updates and developments from the Gujarat elections campaign trail:

■ Ahead of the second phase of polling in Gujarat on December 14, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of Lokpal. Taking forward his ‘one question a day’ series, Gandhi in his 13th question asked why the BJP has not delivered on the promise of Lokpal and to give an accountable government.

■ BJP president Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Suigam in Vav assembly constituency of Banaskantha district (Gujarat). Shah will later have public meetings in Anand and Vadodara districts.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब



13वां सवाल:

कहते थे देंगे जवाबदेह सरकार

किया लोकपाल क्यों दरकिनार?



GSPC, बिजली-मेट्रो घोटाले, शाह-जादा पर चुप्पी हर बार

मित्रों की जेब भरने को हैं बेकरार



लम्बी है लिस्ट

और ‘मौनसाहब" से है जवाब की दरकार

किसके अच्छे दिन के लिए बनाई सरकार? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 11, 2017

■ Pakistan on Monday said India’s politicians should not drag the country into its domestic politics during campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls.

“India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said on Twitter.

Modi on Sunday claimed at an election rally that there was an attempt by Pakistan to interfere in the Gujarat polls. Read more

■ Congress leader Anand Sharma: “PM has said Congress is conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections. Its outrageous. This is just an attempt to polarize ahead of second phase of voting. This also shows his desperation and that BJP’s loss is now guaranteed. Ex-Pakistan Foreign Minister was here to attend a wedding, there was a dinner organized for him in which there were former diplomats, former Army chief among other dignitaries. Does PM think they were all conspiring with Pak? Reprehensible. PM must apologize.” (ANI)

■ Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Banaskantha district. Speaking at the rally, the Congress president-in-waiting said, “BJP’s vikas yatra failed. The election is about Gujarat, but PM Modi talks about Japan, Pakistan, Afghanistan. He should speak about Gujarat also.”

Jaise picture flop hoti hai, waise hi BJP ki vikas yatra flop ho gayi. Gujarat ka chunav ho raha hai aur Modi ji kabhi Japan, Pakistan, Afghanistan ki baat karte hain. Modi ji, Gujarat ka chunaav hai, thodi Gujarat ki baat karlo: Rahul Gandhi in Banaskantha #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/VUF9EN2dAI — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

■ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally on Sunday night, asked his predecessor Manmohan Singh why did he not show the courage to order a surgical strike post the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, despite the readiness of the Army. Read more

■ Hardik Patel in Ahmedabad motorcycle rally: “I am getting very good response from the people and I am very confident.” (ANI)

■ The Ahmedabad Police have refused permission to the BJP and the Congress to hold roadshows by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

“Request by BJP and Congress for conducting PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi’s road show tomorrow, turned down by Police due to security, law and order reasons and to avoid public inconvenience,” said Anup Kumar Singh, Police Commissioner, Ahmedabad. (PTI)

■ Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting at 12pm in Banaskantha district. The Congress president-in-waiting is also scheduled to attend public meetings at Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Gandhinagar districts today.

■ Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back on campaign trail with three public meeting scheduled today. PM Modi will start from Patan at 2pm and address other two rallies in Nadiad (4pm) and Ahmedabad (7.30pm).