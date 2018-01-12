US hails India’s aid contribution to Afghanistan

Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana White also said Pakistan has the ability to address terrorist threats inside the country. Photo: PTI

Washington: India has contributed a great deal in terms of developmental aid to Afghanistan, the Pentagon said on Friday, adding that the US wants to work with India in the region.

“We’re excited about the opportunities for India to participate in the South Asia strategy, and how we secure that region. They’re an important player and in 2018 we look forward to doing more with them,” Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana White said at a news conference.

“India has contributed a great deal in terms of developmental aid in Afghanistan,” White said. He also said Pakistan has the ability to address terrorist threats inside the country.

The US reaction comes days after Pakistan’s defence minister said his country had suspended military and intelligence co-operation with the US in retaliation for the latter’s decision to freeze all security assistance.

“We believe that Pakistan has the ability to address this threat,” White said. “This is an opportunity for them to take decisive action, and we look forward to working with them to encourage them to do so,” he said in response to a question on recent developments in US-Pakistan relations.