US hails India’s aid contribution to Afghanistan
Washington: India has contributed a great deal in terms of developmental aid to Afghanistan, the Pentagon said on Friday, adding that the US wants to work with India in the region.
“We’re excited about the opportunities for India to participate in the South Asia strategy, and how we secure that region. They’re an important player and in 2018 we look forward to doing more with them,” Pentagon chief spokesperson Dana White said at a news conference.
“India has contributed a great deal in terms of developmental aid in Afghanistan,” White said. He also said Pakistan has the ability to address terrorist threats inside the country.
The US reaction comes days after Pakistan’s defence minister said his country had suspended military and intelligence co-operation with the US in retaliation for the latter’s decision to freeze all security assistance.
“We believe that Pakistan has the ability to address this threat,” White said. “This is an opportunity for them to take decisive action, and we look forward to working with them to encourage them to do so,” he said in response to a question on recent developments in US-Pakistan relations.
Latest News »
- India turns Tesla model on its head to target mass market
- Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show: China neck and neck with Silicon Valley in showcasing auto tech
- China asks foreign firms to respect sovereignty after Marriott gaffe
- Football’s culture and corporation
- Yamaha launches all new FZS-FI bike priced at Rs86,042
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
A double whammy for PwC and a wake-up call for all auditors
Tata Chemicals: Divestment done, now new business development challenge awaits
Is IndusInd Bank losing some steam?
TCS’s December quarter results will disappoint investors again
Construction sector: FDI cannot be a game changer unless execution hurdles ease