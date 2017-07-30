Pulwama encounter: 6 civilians injured in clashes with security forces
A police official said clashes erupted soon after the encounter in the south Kashmir’s Tahab area ended in the killing of two militants
Srinagar: Six people were on Sunday injured as protesters clashed with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district after two militants were killed in an encounter.
A police official said clashes erupted soon after the encounter in the Tahab area ended in the killing of two militants.
Security personnel lobbed tear gas shells and fired a few shots in the air to restore law and order in the area, he said.
The official said one person, whose identity is being ascertained, was hit by a bullet in the shoulder and rushed to a hospital.
Five other persons suffered minor injuries during the clashes, which were going on intermittently till reports last came in, he added
