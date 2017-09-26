BJP has successfully covered 75% of polling booths in 3 years: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah during the party’s national executive meeting in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The key to expansion of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national electoral footprint is to successfully map polling booths across the country, party president Amit Shah said on Monday.

Shah told the national executive members of BJP that the party had succeeded in covering more than 75% of the polling booths in the country in the last three years. This had enabled the party to extend its outreach to potential voters.

“In the last one year, over 392,802 workers of the party were sent to different polling booths in the country to inform the people about the work being done by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These BJP workers would successfully complete outreach and expansion plans of BJP in 763,947 polling booth. There are a total of 969,000 polling booths in the country,” said Shah in his speech at the national executive meeting of the party.

Shah explained that the campaign was successful because loyal party workers were spending at least 15 days at the booth level; in some instances, he added, it was even as long as six months to a year.

“It is an extremely good strategy to reach out to the people. Government is involved in governance but sometimes it fails to reach out to the people. A robust organisation at the grass root level will help the government reach out directly to the people,” said A.K. Verma, a Kanpur-based political analyst.

In his speech, Shah also said the idea of a New India outlined by the prime minister means eradication of poverty, corruption, terrorism, and a fight against casteism and religious differences in the country.

“The NDA government at the centre is decisive, transparent and sensitive to the needs of the people. It is for the first time in the country that politics of performance is being adopted in the government,” Shah added.

While elaborating on the politics of performance message of the government, Shah said the success of President Ram Nath Kovind, vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu and the prime minister was based on their work.

“Congress banks on the politics of appeasement and dynasty. The Congress party disapproves of the politics of performance, but BJP will continue to work for the country on the basis of such politics,” Shah added.