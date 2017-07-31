Nomination of Left Front’s Rajya Sabha candidate cancelled

With the nomination of the former mayor of Kolkata getting cancelled, four candidates of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and one backed by it were elected to the Rajya Sabha without contest. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: The nomination of Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, the Left Front’s candidate for the five Rajya Sabha seats to which elections are to be held next Tuesday, was on Monday cancelled.

The secretary of the West Bengal legislative assembly Jayanta Koley cancelled his nomination on Monday, saying that it was not submitted within stipulated deadline on Friday.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or the CPM’s legislator Sujan Chakraborty complained of “foul play” and “conspiracy” in the cancellation of nomination, but leader of the opposition Abdul Mannan conceded that there was no alternative.

With the nomination of the former mayor of Kolkata getting cancelled, four candidates of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and one backed by it were elected to the Rajya Sabha without contest.