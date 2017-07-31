Livemint

Nomination of Left Front’s Rajya Sabha candidate cancelled

The nomination of Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, the Left Front’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat was cancelled
Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
With the nomination of the former mayor of Kolkata getting cancelled, four candidates of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and one backed by it were elected to the Rajya Sabha without contest. Photo: Mint
With the nomination of the former mayor of Kolkata getting cancelled, four candidates of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and one backed by it were elected to the Rajya Sabha without contest. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: The nomination of Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, the Left Front’s candidate for the five Rajya Sabha seats to which elections are to be held next Tuesday, was on Monday cancelled.

The secretary of the West Bengal legislative assembly Jayanta Koley cancelled his nomination on Monday, saying that it was not submitted within stipulated deadline on Friday.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), or the CPM’s legislator Sujan Chakraborty complained of “foul play” and “conspiracy” in the cancellation of nomination, but leader of the opposition Abdul Mannan conceded that there was no alternative.

With the nomination of the former mayor of Kolkata getting cancelled, four candidates of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and one backed by it were elected to the Rajya Sabha without contest.

First Published: Mon, Jul 31 2017. 09 31 PM IST

Rajya Sabha Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya Left Front West Bengal CPM

