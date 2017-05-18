Delhi’s legal services authority opens assistance centre Nyaya Sanyog

The Nyaya Sanyog centre incorporates a facility for getting information from the website of the Supreme Court, Delhi high court, Delhi district courts, NALSA and other important courts/tribunals, through its website. Photo: HT

New Delhi: In a move to make judicial access easier, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Nyaya Sanyog’, a one stop centre that will provide information on legal aid services in Delhi.

The establishment will operate out of the premises of the Patiala House court.

“Today is a day that opens up a new chapter in the history of DSLSA. Nyaya Sanyog will work as a database of all activities relating to provision of legal aid. Seekers of legal aid will be able to get quick information about their pending case, legal aid and advice and information on various schemes of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), central/state governments.” said Justice Dipak Misra, who is also the executive chairman of NALSA .

He said similar legal assistance establishments would be set up in states other than Delhi by July.

Under the new legal aid tool, there would be a dedicated helpline no (1516), email and SMS facility that weaker and marginalised sections of the public can use to seek legal aid. It would also provide a video conferencing facility to jail inmates/under trials to help them communicate with their lawyers.

The centre also incorporates a facility for getting information from the website of the Supreme Court, Delhi high court, Delhi district courts, NALSA and other important courts/tribunals, through its website.

Speaking at the launch, Justice Gita Mittal, acting chief justice of the Delhi high court, said it was a pilot project under which any person could obtain information on legal services in Delhi without having to run from pillar to post.

The facility will be manned by legal services advocates on the panel of DSLSA, besides para legal volunteers, who would be equipped with the database of all the activities of DSLSA. The staff will assist in filling of forms, contacting legal aid lawyers and any other services to extend legal aid to the common man.

Last month, the law ministry launched three initiatives—pro bono legal services, a tele law service and ‘Nyaya Mitra’ scheme aiming at extension of legal aid to marginalised, poor and vulnerable communities.