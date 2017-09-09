Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Sep 09 2017. 09 41 AM IST

China’s factory, consumer inflation accelerate on robust demand

China’s producer price index rose 6.3% in August from a year earlier as domestic demand remained resilient
Xiaoqing Pi
China’s consumer price index climbed 1.8%, compared with 1.4% a month earlier. Photo: Reuters

Beijing: China’s factory prices climbed for a 12th month as domestic demand remained resilient and the government continued to reduce excess industrial capacity. Consumer prices accelerated.

The producer price index rose 6.3% in August from a year earlier, versus an estimated 5.7% in a Bloomberg survey and a 5.5% July reading. The consumer price index climbed 1.8%, compared with 1.4% a month earlier, the statistics bureau said Saturday.

Global metal prices soared last month as China’s demand held up on robust investment and construction amid government reforms that may crimp supplies. That market strength underpins worldwide inflation, and helps ease debt burdens on raw-material producers.

“Strong momentum in commodity prices is driven partly by better-than-expected economic growth, but more importantly, it’s the result of supply controls and environmental inspections,” Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Securities Ltd. in Hong Kong, wrote in a recent note. Bloomberg

First Published: Sat, Sep 09 2017. 09 41 AM IST
