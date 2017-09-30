Mohan Bhagwat backs Modi govt, says need to protect farmers, small and micro business

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that violence in the name of religion or cow protection cannot be tolerated in the country and the people involved should fear. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Putting to rest all speculation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has backed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under prime minister Narendra Modi.

In his annual speech RSS sarsanghchalak (chief), Mohan Bhagwat, said that the Union government had struck all the right notes and particularly emphasised the need to protect farmers through a minimum support price (MSP) from vagaries of market and also protection of small, medium and micro business units which provided jobs to people.

The RSS chief also said that violence in the name of religion or cow protection cannot be tolerated in the country and the people involved should fear. Bhagwat was speaking on Saturday in Nagpur during his annual speech on Vijaya Dashmi . The annual speech of RSS chief is significant because the organisation was started on the day of Dussehra in 1925.

The RSS also said that while the government was making policies for the improvement of lives of the people, especially the financially weaker sections, scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribe (ST), the implementation of these policies should be at a greater pace to help the beneficiaries.

Supporting the anti-corruption moves of the government, Bhagwat said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had taken steps to improve the economic condition through programmes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra and agriculture insurance. He said that the government should also find out what is the impact of these decisions on the lives of the people.

Bhagwat also pointed out that employment for everyone and remuneration for sustainable livelihood was a major consideration for the RSS. He said that government should encourage people to adopt entrepreneurial skills and support such attempts as it would lead to economic progress.

“To control corruption, Central govt has taken various policy decisions, yet there is requirement of an integrated policy. Policy should address needs of industry, trade, agriculture and environment which will safeguard interests of all. The biggest contribution to our economy is made by the small, medium industries and self-employed business. Our economic policies should ensure that the needs of big businesses, small medium and micro are to be protected. The small, medium and micro business have to be strengthened because they give employment to many people,” Bhagwat said during his annual speech on Saturday.

“There should be a minimum support price for farmers so that they are able to look after their families. Agriculture is a big source of employment but small farmers suffering because of reduction in prices, vagaries of market and nature. The government is sensitive to the needs of farmers and farm loan waiver is one big example. We have to bring new technology in agriculture sector,” Bhagwat added.

Bhagwat also said that violence is reprehensible because cow protection was not a religious issue as many Muslims were also involved in it. He also said that the directions of the Supreme Court was for people who take law in their hands and not for those who are involved in the protection of cow.

“ Rearing of cow is not a matter of religion. I know many Muslims are involved in rearing and protection of cows. Many Muslims have sacrificed their life for cow protection just as people of Bajrang Dal have. It is reprehensible that some people have been killed allegedly by gaurakshaks. In fact, violence of any form is. At the same time, many people have been killed by cow smugglers. We must look at issue of cow protection beyond religion,” Bhagwat said in his speech.

In the course of his speech, Bhagwat also said that government should ensure that the benefits of development should also reach the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and other sections of the economically weaker sections of people.

The RSS chief also praised the government for its determined stand on incidents like Doklam on borders as well as in international diplomacy. Bhagwat said that there were repeated attempts to create disturbance in border areas but security forces and police were being strengthened by the union government to protect the country. “Determination with which terrorist infiltration and firing from across the border is being dealt with is appreciated. Provocative actions and propaganda of separatists is been effectively controlled by curbing their illegal financial sources.

Bhagwat also reiterated that the government should make necessary Constitutional amendments and old provisions will have to be changed in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the problems of the people who were displaced from the Kashmir valley in 1990 was remaining. “ Problems of permanent residents of state who migrated from Pakistan occupied J&K in 1947 is still present. Problem of refugees is still not resolved in J&K . They don’t have basic facilities and lead a backward life,” added Bhagwat.

Bhagwat also argued that the state governments of Kerala and West Bengal seem be lending a helping hand to the anti-national forces for petty political interests. The RSS chief supported the governments stand on the Rohingya and said that any decision regarding Rohingyas should be taken by keeping in mind threat to national security. “We have been facing problem of illegal Bangladeshi migrants & now Rohingyas have infiltrated into our country,” he said.