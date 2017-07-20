Who will be India’s next president?

New Delhi: All eyes are set on the counting of the crucial presidential elections on Thursday as paper ballots will seal the fate of the two contenders—National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) choice former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind and opposition’s contestant former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar.

The presidential polls, which exposed fault lines in opposition unity, is tilted in the favour of Kovind as apart from NDA, a number of other friendly parties too have supported his candidature.

While polling for presidential election took place on Monday, counting will begin ‪at 11am on Thursday. The result for the same should be out by late afternoon, according to an official from Election Commission (EC).

“Since there are just two contestants, we expect counting will not take very long. First two bundles of pink (MLAs) and green (MPs) ballot papers will be made following which one bundle each for both the candidates will be made and counted,” a senior EC official said, requesting anonymity.

According to a PTI report, first the ballot box of Parliament House would be opened, and then, the ballot boxes received from states would be counted on alphabetical basis. It added that votes would be counted on four separate tables and there would be eight rounds of counting.

There were 32 polling stations with one in Parliament House and one each in all the legislative assemblies. The polling percentage has been more than 99%.

The president will be elected by an electoral college which includes elected members of both houses of Parliament as well as elected members of state legislative assemblies, including Delhi and Puducherry. Nominated members are not part of the electoral college.

The term of incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee ends on 24 July.