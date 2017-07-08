G-20 summit: PM Modi invites Norwegian pension funds to invest in India

Hamburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Norwegian pension funds to invest in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) as he met Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who gifted him a symbolic football.

Continuing his series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, Modi also met South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. He held a bilateral meeting with the President of Argentina Mauricio Macri.

Modi congratulated Moon Jae-in on his victory in presidential elections, while the South Korean President recalled the prime minister’s congratulatory phone call and his tweet in Korean language, saying it was warmly received by the people of South Korea.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to further develop the special strategic partnership between India and South Korea, particularly through participation in programmes such as Make in India, Digital India and Start up India, the ministry or external affairs said.

The PM invited President Moon to visit India at an early date. The invitation was accepted, the MEA said. Modi’s discussions with Italy’s Prime Minister Gentiloni focused on promoting bilateral relations, particularly trade and investment and people-to-people ties.

Modi invited Italy’s participation in World Food India—the food processing exhibition to be held in India in November this year. The two leaders stressed on the significance of promoting interaction between medium enterprises of the two countries for strengthening bilateral economic cooperation. The prime minister of Italy appreciated Indian investments in his country, including in the industrial sector.

The two also discussed the ways and means to work together for providing sustainable solutions to prevent climate change and promote development in Africa.

Modi and Solberg discussed bilateral matters, especially strengthening of economic relations. Prime Minister Modi invited participation of Norwegian pension funds in the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

The prime minister of Norway invited India to participate in the Oceans’ Conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). In a gesture symbolising cooperation for attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Prime Minister Solberg presented to Prime Minister Modi, at the end of the meeting, a football with SDGs inscribed on it. Yesterday, Modi held bilaterals with Japan’s Shinzo Abe and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.