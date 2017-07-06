Kerala CM flays India’s burgeoning ties with Israel
Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that India had historically supported the Palestinian cause
Latest News »
- Hill parties decide to continue shutdown in Darjeeling
- Govt’s push for generic drugs may lead to 5-10% fall in pharmaceutical market value: ICRA
- Next tranche of sovereign gold bond scheme on 10 July
- IndiGo owners invoke United-Pan Am deal to justify Air India bid
- Saudi Arabia accuses Qatar of using Twitter to stoke dissent
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday flayed the strengthening of relations between India and Israel, saying the creation of a “US-Israel-India axis” was “dangerous”.
The senior CPI-M leader in a Facebook post reminded India that it had always supported the Palestinian cause. “The Zionist aim is not only to establish a Jewish nation but also to completely wipe out Palestine,” the chief minister said. He said it was difficult to accept the idea of a united fight against terrorism with Israel.
More From Livemint »
“India has also always opposed Israel’s policy of oppression and Modi has taken a turnaround on that policy,” Vijayan said. India has become a major purchaser of arms from Israel, he said, adding, “profits out of the arms deal (in Israel) are used for suppressing the Palestinian movement”.
The BJP-led government’s strategy reflects the “hate politics it practices in the name of religion and food”, Vijayan added.