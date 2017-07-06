Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 09 20 PM IST

Kerala CM flays India’s burgeoning ties with Israel

Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that India had historically supported the Palestinian cause

PTI
India has always opposed Israel’s policy of oppression and Narendra Modi has taken a turnaround on that policy, said Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday flayed the strengthening of relations between India and Israel, saying the creation of a “US-Israel-India axis” was “dangerous”.

The senior CPI-M leader in a Facebook post reminded India that it had always supported the Palestinian cause. “The Zionist aim is not only to establish a Jewish nation but also to completely wipe out Palestine,” the chief minister said. He said it was difficult to accept the idea of a united fight against terrorism with Israel.

    “India has also always opposed Israel’s policy of oppression and Modi has taken a turnaround on that policy,” Vijayan said. India has become a major purchaser of arms from Israel, he said, adding, “profits out of the arms deal (in Israel) are used for suppressing the Palestinian movement”.

    The BJP-led government’s strategy reflects the “hate politics it practices in the name of religion and food”, Vijayan added.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 09 20 PM IST
