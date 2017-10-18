Telangana’s TJAC plans public meeting on ‘unemployment’ on 31 October

A file photo of Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: In a move that might once again bring it at odds with the city police, the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) has given a call to conduct a public meeting to discuss the issue of “unemployment” in the state on 31 October. TJAC, an apolitical body, has been at loggerheads with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi over the issue for allegedly failing to provide jobs.

A similar call given in February to conduct a public meeting in the heart of the city resulted in Hyderabad witnessing a lock down after the city police refused to give permission to the TJAC. Its chairman, M. Kodandaram, students under the banner of Telangana Unemployed Students JAC and others who tried to enter the city from districts were taken into preventive custody before they could reach the venue.

However, unlike last time, the TJAC plans to conduct the programme at LB Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the LB Nagar zone, under the Rachakonda police commissionerate. Kodandaram said the TJAC has already written to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), asking for permission to conduct the event. “We are hopeful that we will get the permission,” he said.

Earlier, the TJAC had asked the central zone police to conduct the meeting at the LB Nagar stadium, which is at the heart of the city and falls under the central zone of the Hyderabad police commissionerate. After the central zone police denied permission for the public meeting in February this year, the TJAC petitioned the high court asking for permission to conduct the event at the LB stadium. However, when the bench suggested that the TJAC shift the meeting to another venue, it withdrew itself from the case.

Adamant on conducting the event, the TJAC then tried to conduct the meeting anyway, but the city police cracked down on the activists and took them into preventive custody.

When contacted, L.B. Nagar DCP M. Venkateshwar Rao said the police is “examining” the TJAC’s request, and that it will have to take many things into consideration before taking a decision. “We will have to consider the traffic and law and order situation as well,” he said.

Rao said the TJAC did not specifically mention any area where it wanted to conduct the public meeting. “L. B. Nagar is very congested due to traffic and civic works that are going on. The application is being examined application because of all these issues. We have not given permission to any other organization like the past,” he said, adding a crowd of about 5,000 people is expected for the meeting.