Taking up Rohingya issue on humanitarian grounds: NHRC
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday said it has taken up the Rohingya issue on humanitarian grounds but refused to comment on the government’s assertion that the “illegal immigrants” would be deported.
“We are taking up the case of Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds. I can’t comment on the government line,” chairman of the NHRC, justice (retd) H.L. Dattu told reporters in New Delhi on the sidelines of a seminar on good governance and human rights organized by the rights body.
His comments came minutes after home minister Rajnath Singh said at the seminar that the Rohingya were illegal immigrants, and not refugees, and would be deported.
The NHRC had recently issued a notice to the centre over its plan to deport the Rohingya, who are residing in various parts of India. According to the commission, its “intervention is appropriate” in the matter from the human rights angle.
